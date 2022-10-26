TD Asset Management to lower certain management fee
Oct. 26, 2022 7:42 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TD:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- TD Asset Management (TDAM) is set to lower the management fee for certain series of its select TD Managed Assets Program portfolios, effective on or about Oct. 26.
- For TD Managed Income Portfolio, the fees will be lowered to 0.70% from 0.95%; for TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio, it will be lowered to 0.80% from 1.05%; while for TD Managed Balanced Growth Portfolio, it will be 0.90% instead of 1.15%.
- The rate changes are also be applicable on other portfolios.
- TD shares were trading +0.67% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
