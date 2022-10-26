TD Asset Management to lower certain management fee

  • TD Asset Management (TDAM) is set to lower the management fee for certain series of its select TD Managed Assets Program portfolios, effective on or about Oct. 26.
  • For TD Managed Income Portfolio, the fees will be lowered to 0.70% from 0.95%; for TD Managed Income & Moderate Growth Portfolio, it will be lowered to 0.80% from 1.05%; while for TD Managed Balanced Growth Portfolio, it will be 0.90% instead of 1.15%.
  • The rate changes are also be applicable on other portfolios.
