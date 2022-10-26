BBTV Holdings sees higher margin on purchase of Outloud Media
Oct. 26, 2022 7:42 AM ETBBTV Holdings Inc. (BBTVF), BBTV:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BBTV Holdings (OTCQX:BBTVF) announced Wednesday the acquisition of the assets of Outloud Media, a Detroit-based creator economy business with expertise distributing and monetizing creator content across social media platforms.
- The company said "The acquisition is accretive to Base Solutions with gross margins comparable to BBTV's existing Plus Solutions."
- Outloud Media generated US$4M in revenues over the last 12 months. The acquisition is reportedly structured as a 5-year performance earn-out of up to US$5M, where the calculation will be made as percentage of shareable revenue from Facebook and Snapchat, which is comparable to gross profit less certain additional direct operating costs.
- "We are excited about the acquisition of the Outloud Media business because it continues our momentum in monetizing social viewers for our creators," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV.
Comments