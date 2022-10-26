Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) posted on Wednesday Q3 after-tax profit that increased 2.6% from Q2 and was almost four times its year-ago level as the bank's cost-cutting and restructuring efforts pay off.

With strong performance through the first nine months of the year, the German lender sees a potential for upside to its 2022 revenue guidance of €26B-€27B.

With many central banks raising interest rates to combat inflation, the outlook has also improved for Deutsche Bank's longer-term revenue.

"Interest rate tailwinds have increased significantly since the second quarter with effects now well above €3B in 2025 relative to 2021," said CFO James von Moltke. "However, wider funding spreads will partially offset this benefit if they persist at these levels."

Still, Deutsche Bank (DB) stock has slipped 1.4% in U.S. premarket trading.

The company reaffirmed its guidance for provision for credit losses of ~25 basis points for the full year. PCL was 28 bps of average loans on an annualized basis in Q3 and 24 bps for the first nine months of the year.

The company is sticking to its targets for 2025, CEO Christian Sewing said during the company's earnings call. Those goals are: revenue CAGR 3.5%-4.5%; post-tax return on tangible equity of more than 10%, and cost/income ratio of below 62.5%. Its target for cumulative capital distributions of ~€8B for 2021-2025.

Cost/income ratio was 73% for the first nine months, down from 82% in the year-ago period and in line with its full-year guidance of mid- to low-70s.

Deutsche Bank (DB) reduced its Russian credit exposures during the quarter. Additional contingent risk was lowered to €0.2B from €0.6B at the end of Q2. Comprised undrawn commitments of €0.2B, largely mitigated by Export Credit Agency coverage and contractual drawdown protection and guarantees of €0.1B. Gross loan exposure was reduced to €1.0B from €1.3B, while net loan exposure was €0.5B. In 2022 to date, additional contingent risk is down 83% and net loan exposure down 19%.

Q3 after-tax profit was €1.24 vs. €1.21B in Q2 and €329M in the year-ago period.

Q3 net interest income of €3.66B vs. €3.37B in the prior quarter and €2.77B in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin grew to 1.47% in the quarter, up from 1.39% in the prior quarter and from 1.17% in the year-ago period.

Q3 net revenue of €6.92B rose from €6.65B in Q2 and from €6.04B in Q3 2021.

Corporate Bank revenue of €1.56B rose 1% Q/Q and 25% Y/Y; Investment Bank revenue of €2.37B fell 10% Q/Q and rose 6% Y/Y; Private Bank revenue of €2.27B increased 5% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y; Asset Management revenue of €661M increased 1% both on Q/Q and Y/Y basis.

Q3 provision for credit losses of €350M vs. €233M in Q2 and €117M in Q3 2021.

Q3 noninterest expenses of €4.95B vs. €4.87B in the previous quarter and €5.37B in the year-ago period.

CET1 capital ratio of 13.3% vs. 13.0% in Q2 and 13.0% in Q3 2021.

