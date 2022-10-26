Monro Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.02, revenue of $329.82M misses by $15.19M

Oct. 26, 2022 7:52 AM ETMonro, Inc. (MNRO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Monro press release (NASDAQ:MNRO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $329.82M (-5.1% Y/Y) misses by $15.19M.
  • Second Quarter Comparable Store Sales Increased 1.3%, driven by an ~10% Comparable Store Sales Increase in ~300 Small or Underperforming Stores.
  • Generated Cash from Operating Activities of ~$120M for the First Half of Fiscal 2023
  • Repurchased ~1.2M Shares of Common Stock; Cumulative Share Repurchases of ~1.6M Shares of Common Stock through Second Quarter at an Average Price of ~$44.00 per share.

