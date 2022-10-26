Air Canada to buy 15 additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft
Oct. 26, 2022 7:56 AM ETAir Canada (ACDVF), EADSF, AC:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) has executed on option to acquire 15 additional Airbus A220-300 aircraft (OTCPK:EADSF).
- The expanded order brings the total number of the Canadian-built aircraft that the airline will acquire for its fleet to 60.
- The flag carrier airline placed its initial order for the A220, then known as the Bombardier C Series, in 2016, with a firm order for 45 aircraft and 30 options. It currently operates a fleet of 31 A220s, with two more deliveries expected in 2022.
Comments