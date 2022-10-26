Ryder Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.79, revenue of $3.04B beats by $80M
Oct. 26, 2022 7:58 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ryder press release (NYSE:R): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.79.
- Revenue of $3.04B (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- 2022 Forecast: Increased GAAP EPS forecast to $16.40 - $16.60 from $14.45 - $14.95
- Increased comparable EPS (non-GAAP) forecast to $15.65 - $15.85 from $14.30 - $14.80
- Adjusted ROE forecast increased to 26% - 27% from 25% - 26%
- Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations forecast of $2.3 billion; free cash flow (non-GAAP) forecast of $800 million - $900 million, up from $750 - $850 million.
