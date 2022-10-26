Exxon announces two new offshore Guyana discoveries

Oct. 26, 2022

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Wednesday it made two discoveries at the Sailfin-1 and Yarrow-1 wells in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, adding to the more than 30 discoveries on the block since 2015.

The Sailfin-1 well encountered 312 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled in 4,616 feet of water, and the Yarrow-1 well encountered 75 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled in 3,560 feet of water.

Exxon (XOM) said it has ramped up development and production offshore Guyana at a pace that "far exceeds the industry average," as its first two sanctioned offshore Guyana projects, Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2, are now producing above design capacity and achieved an average of nearly 360K bbl/day of oil in Q3.

A third project, Payara, is expected to launch by year-end 2023, and a fourth project, Yellowtail, should start in 2025.

Exxon (XOM) is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, while partners Hess (HES) holds 30% and Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) owns a 25% stake.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares have been reaching all-time intraday highs in recent trading.

