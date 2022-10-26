High Tide's NuLeaf Naturals multicannabinoid products available for sale in Manitoba

Oct. 26, 2022 8:01 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

marijuana leaf

Irina Gutyryak/iStock via Getty Images

  • NuLeaf Naturals, a subsidiary of cannabis company High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI), has secured listing for its multicannabinoid products in Manitoba through the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.
  • NuLeaf's Full Spectrum Multicannabinoid oil and plant-based softgels with delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabichromene, cannabidiol, cannabigerol and cannabinol are now available for all licensed cannabis retailers to stock in Manitoba.
  • The oil will be available in 1800 ml containers at a concentration of 12 mg/ml for each of the listed five cannabinoids, while the plant-based softgels will be available in packages of 120, each softgel containing 3 mg of each of the five listed cannabinoids.

