Seres microbiome therapy for bacterial infection gets FDA priority review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to Seres Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:MCRB) application seeking approval of oral microbiome therapy SER-109 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).

C. difficile is a bacterium which causes an infection of the large intestine (colon), characterized by symptoms of diarrhea and inflammation of the colon.

The FDA accepted the company's biologics license application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by April 26, 2023.

Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.

Seres said on Wednesday that the FDA is currently not planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

The company added that if approved, SER-109 is expected to be the first-ever FDA-approved oral microbiome therapeutic.

The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 development program, which includes trials ECOSPOR III and ECOSPOR IV.

“We are working closely with the FDA to bring forth this entirely new treatment modality alongside our collaborator, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company," said Seres Chief Medical Officer Lisa von Moltke.

In July 2021, Seres signed an agreement with Nestlé Health Science to jointly commercialize SER-109 in the U.S. and potentially Canada.

MCRB +3.99% to $6 premarket Oct. 26