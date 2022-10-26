Wingstop Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.09, revenue of $92.67M beats by $2.9M

Oct. 26, 2022 8:04 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wingstop press release (NASDAQ:WING): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $92.67M (+40.9% Y/Y) beats by $2.9M.
  • System-wide sales increased 17.7% to $699.6 million
  • 40 net new openings in the fiscal third quarter 2022
  • Domestic same store sales increased 6.9%
  • Domestic restaurant AUV of $1.6 million
  • Digital sales of 62.0% of sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 32.7% to $28.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million in the prior fiscal third quarter.
  • Outlook: The Company is increasing guidance for diluted earnings per share to between $1.61 and $1.63, previously between $1.55 to $1.57.
  • Low-single digit domestic same store sales growth;
  • Net system-wide restaurant openings of between 225 - 235, previously between 220 - 235.

