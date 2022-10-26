Amphenol Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05, revenue of $3.29B beats by $180M
Oct. 26, 2022 8:06 AM ETAmphenol Corporation (APH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Amphenol press release (NYSE:APH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $3.29B (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- GAAP and Adjusted Operating Margin of 20.7% and 21.0%
- Record Operating and Free Cash Flow of $576 million and $457 million
- Announces acquisition of Integrated Cable Assembly Holdings, Inc
- Outlook:
- For Q4 company expects sales to be in the range of $3.090 billion to $3.150 billion vs consensus of $3.15B. This represents 2% to 4% growth over the fourth quarter of 2021 and includes a 5 percentage point negative currency impact. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.73 to $0.75 vs consensus of $0.76, representing 4% to 7% growth over the fourth quarter of 2021.
- For the full year 2022, we expect sales to be in the range of $12.474 billion to $12.534 billion vs consensus of $12.35B. This represents 15% growth over 2021 and includes a 3 percentage point negative currency impact. Adjusted Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.95 to $2.97 vs consensus of $2.93, representing 19% to 20% growth over 2021.
Comments