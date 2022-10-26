Boeing sees premarket volatility after reporting deeper loss, revenue gain

Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) stock wavered between gains and losses in premarket trading Wednesday after the aircraft maker reported Q3 results.

The company said losses widened amid difficulties in its defense business, while its commercial aviation unit continues to face supply-chain constraints and regulatory hurdles.

Boeing reported a $3.3 billion loss – compared with a loss of $132 million a year earlier – including $2.8 billion in charges stemming from programs such as its military refueling tanker and replacements for Air Force One.

Revenue grew 4% from the prior year to $16 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $1.95 billion. Free cash flow of $2.9 billion put Boeing on course to end the year with positive cash flow.

Its loss per share of $5.49 was greater than the loss of $0.19 a share a year earlier.

In addition to shortages of jet engines for planes, regulatory constraints continue to be a significant difficulty for the company.

Two versions of its 737 MAX jet face a year-end deadline to be certified by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for meeting safety standards. The requirements were developed in response to two fatal crashes of the earlier 737 MAX 8.

MAX jets that aren’t certified by the end of December would be required to undergo a potentially costly and prolonged overhaul of their cockpits, unless Boeing receives an extension from Congress.

Boeing's stock has declined 29% this year through Oct. 25, compared with a 20% drop for the S&P 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Boeing (BA) as a Buy on the company's possibility for higher earnings.