Hess Midstream Partners GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.01, revenue of $334.8M beats by $17.77M
Oct. 26, 2022 8:07 AM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hess Midstream Partners press release (NYSE:HESM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $334.8M (+10.2% Y/Y) beats by $17.77M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $253.6 million, Distributable Cash Flow was $214.8 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $155.6 million.
- Guidance:
- Following a strong volume recovery in the third quarter of 2022, Hess Midstream LP is raising its full year 2022 guidance for net income and Adjusted EBITDA, compared with the midpoint of the prior guidance range; the updated net income guidance is approximately $630 million and the updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance is approximately $990 million.
- Hess Midstream LP is reiterating its annual distribution per share growth target of 5% through at least 2024 with expected annual distribution coverage greater than 1.4x, including distribution coverage greater than 1.5x in 2022.
- Hess Midstream LP is reaffirming its previously announced expectation of continued growth in Adjusted EBITDA through 2024 and continued Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation sufficient to fully fund growing distributions and provide capital allocation flexibility.
