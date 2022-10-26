CTS Corporation Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $0.02, revenue of $151.9M beats by $2.58M, updates FY revenue guidance

Oct. 26, 2022
  • CTS Corporation press release (NYSE:CTS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $151.9M (+24.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.58M.

  • 2022 Guidance: Including the recent Ferroperm acquisition, CTS now expects full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $585 – $595 million vs consensus of $589.18M, updated from the previous guidance of $570 – $600 million, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.40 – $2.55 vs consensus of $2.58, unchanged from the prior guidance. Management continues to monitor the potential impact of the challenging supply situation, macro-economic environment, and geopolitical events on this guidance.

