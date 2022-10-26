CME Group Q3 earnings exceed consensus as trading volume climbs 26%

Oct. 26, 2022 8:12 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

CME Group logo sign on the building in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted Q3 earnings Tuesday that topped the average Wall Street estimate as average daily volume on the derivatives exchange climbed 26.2% from a year ago as clients keep managing risk against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
  • Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.98 surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.94 and increased from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Revenue of $1.23B matched the consensus and rose from $1.11B a year earlier.
  • Clearing and transaction fees mounted to $998.6M from $878.9M at Sep. 30, 2021.
  • Total average daily volume was 22.44M contracts in Q3, up from 17.79M in Q3 2021, led by interest rates, equity indexes and foreign exchange.
  • Expenses totaled $489.0M vs. $496.2M in Q3 of last year.
  • Operating income of $738.8M gained from $613.7M in the year-ago period.
  • CME (CME) stock ticked down 0.5% in premarket trading.
  • Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Earlier, CME Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.23B in-line.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.