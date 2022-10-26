CME Group Q3 earnings exceed consensus as trading volume climbs 26%
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) posted Q3 earnings Tuesday that topped the average Wall Street estimate as average daily volume on the derivatives exchange climbed 26.2% from a year ago as clients keep managing risk against a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
- Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.98 surpassed the average analyst estimate of $1.94 and increased from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.
- Revenue of $1.23B matched the consensus and rose from $1.11B a year earlier.
- Clearing and transaction fees mounted to $998.6M from $878.9M at Sep. 30, 2021.
- Total average daily volume was 22.44M contracts in Q3, up from 17.79M in Q3 2021, led by interest rates, equity indexes and foreign exchange.
- Expenses totaled $489.0M vs. $496.2M in Q3 of last year.
- Operating income of $738.8M gained from $613.7M in the year-ago period.
- CME (CME) stock ticked down 0.5% in premarket trading.
- Conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.
