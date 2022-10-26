TAL, SJR and ARBK are among pre market gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics Common (RNAZ) +35% Reports Positive Preclinical Results with its Lead Candidate, TTX-MC138, in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma.
- Argo Blockchain (ARBK) +13%.
- Shaw Communications (SJR) +11% adds terms to approve Rogers-Shaw combination.
- United Maritime (USEA) +10% initiates third $3M share buyback plan, stocks rises ~9% after hours.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) +7% Technology surges after earnings beat, above consensus forecast.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) +7%.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) +7%.
- Enphase Energy (ENPH) +6% Q3 earnings call release.
- TAL Education Group (TAL) +5%.
Comments