Humana upgraded at Deutsche Bank citing prospects in Medicare market
Oct. 26, 2022 8:17 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) added ~1% pre-market Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised its recommendation on the health insurer to Buy from Hold, arguing that the company can consolidate its position in the Medicare Advantage market as many of its rivals continue to struggle.
- The analyst George Hill notes that at a recent event, six independent MA brokers highlighted Humana's (HUM) investment and broker outreach, arguing that it could benefit the company during the 2023 Annual Enrollment Period.
- The update and the company's recent gains in Medicare Advantage Star Ratings "lead US to believe that Humana should have a multi-year competitive advantage in managed care's fastest growing end market," Hill wrote with a $576 per share target on the stock.
- Citing the broker feedback, the increase in Star Ratings, and the company's commitment to CenterWell primary care network, the analyst expects Humana (HUM) to recover strongly in 2023 despite a potential underperformance in 2022 to hit the 2025 earnings target of $37 per share.
