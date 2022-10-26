Bit Origin's September bitcoin production rises 21% M/M

Oct. 26, 2022 8:21 AM ETBit Origin Ltd (BTOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Bit Origin's (NASDAQ:BTOG) mining hash rate remained at 308 PH/s with 3,190 miners installed as of Sep 30, 2022.
  • The company mined 26.46 Bitcoins (BTC-USD) in the month, generating revenue of $525,002, representing an increase of 21% and 7%, respectively, compared to the previous month.
  • It had mined 21.95 Bitcoins in August.
  • As of Sep 30, 2022, the total miners purchased and deployed by the company were 4,250 and 3,190 respectively. It had two hosting mining sites in operation and one mining site under development by month-end. The company is also exploring other development opportunities for mining sites around the globe, with a primary focus on the U.S.

