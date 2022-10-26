Bionano launches ultra high molecular weight DNA extraction system for genome mapping

Oct. 26, 2022

  • Bionano Genomics' (NASDAQ:BNGO) Long String VANTAGE, asystem for automated, high throughput isolation of ultra high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA for optical genome mapping (OGM), is now available.
  • Bionano (BNGO) CEO Erik Holmlin said that UHMW DNA analysis "can provide a more thorough way of detecting genomic aberrations that may be missed by traditional cytogenetic methods." He added it can reduce reduce the time to receive results as well as hands-on-time.
  • The solution was developed with Hamilton.
Comments (2)

