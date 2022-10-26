Twist Biosciences promotes Patrick Finn to President and COO
Oct. 26, 2022
- Twist Biosciences (NASDAQ:TWST) announced Wednesday that Patrick Finn is promoted to company's new president and chief operating officer.
- Finn, who previously served as chief commercial officer, joined Twist in 2015 to build the company’s sales force in advance of the launch of its commercial synthetic DNA products. Earlier, Finn served in product development and commercialisation roles at Enzymatics (now QIAGEN), Agilent Technologies, Invitrogen and GE Healthcare.
- The company told Finn will continue to oversee the commercial team and will now extend his scope to include operations.
