Norfolk Southern GAAP EPS of $4.10 beats by $0.41, revenue of $3.3B beats by $70M
Oct. 26, 2022 8:17 AM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Norfolk Southern press release (NYSE:NSC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.10 beats by $0.41.
- Revenue of $3.3B (+15.8% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Income from railway operations was a record of $1.3 billion, up 12%, or $136 million, and the railway operating ratio was 62.0%, up 180 basis points, year-over-year.
- "In the third quarter, the Norfolk Southern team achieved record financial results and improved service levels for our customers through our robust hiring initiatives and the launch and execution of our new operating plan, TOP|SPG," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw.
Comments