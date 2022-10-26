Target expands collaboration with Apple as it looks for holiday boost

Oct. 26, 2022

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) announced an expanded collaboration with Apple (AAPL) that includes a three-fold increase in Apple at Target locations.

As a perk just in front of the holidays, the retailer is offering members of its loyalty program access to a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required.

Target (TGT) also will have special holiday offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, available through Target Circle.

The 150 Apple at Target locations now open feature Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products.

On tap: Target (TGT) is due to report earnings on November 17 in what will be one of the most closely-watched reports of the earnings season.

