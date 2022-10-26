TravelCenters of America opens 4 centers as part of site upgrade plan

Oct. 26, 2022 8:27 AM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) has opened four new travel centers as part of a site upgrade plan unveiled in 2021.
  • The development also includes planned opening of four additional locations by 2022-end and completed enhancements of over 50 travel centers.
  • The new travel centers increase the company's nationwide network to 280, including 41 franchise sites.
  • The new sites include TA, Cuba, MO; TA Express, Fair Play, SC; TA Express, Statesboro, GA; and TA Express, Riverton, IL.
  • Additionally, four more franchised travel centers are expected to open by 2022-end, two in California, one in Missouri and one in Oklahoma.
