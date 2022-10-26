Amgen, AstraZeneca's severe asthma therapy Tezspire launches in Canada

Oct. 26, 2022 8:31 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN), AMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) said on Wednesday that their asthma therapy Tezspire was now available in Canada.
  • Tezspire (tezepelumab injection), which was approved by Health Canada in July 2022, is indicated as an add-on maintenance therapy for people 12 years and older with severe asthma.
  • The companies said Tezspire is the first and only biologic to consistently and significantly reduce exacerbations in a broad population of patients with severe asthma.
  • The approval was based on data from a phase 2b trial called PATHWAY and a phase 3 study, dubbed NAVIGATOR.
  • In September, Tezspire was approved in the EU and Japan for severe asthma.

