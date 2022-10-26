M/I Homes GAAP EPS of $4.67 beats by $0.62, revenue of $1.01B misses by $40M

  • M/I Homes press release (MHO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.67 beats by $0.62.
  • Revenue of $1.01B (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Homes delivered decreased 1% to 2,026 and average sales price increased 13% to $487,000
  • New contracts of 1,349, down 31% with average community count down 2% and a cancellation rate of 17%
  • Backlog units decreased 16% to 4,536
  • Backlog sales value decreased 5% to $2.4 billion, with average sales price in backlog at an all-time record $533,000
  • Shareholders' equity reached an all-time record of $1.9 billion, a 25% increase from a year ago, with book value per share of $71
  • Homebuilding debt to capital ratio of 26% compared to 31% at September 30, 2021
  • Return on equity of 27%

