Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stock has climbed 2.0% in Wednesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgraded the credit card issuer to Overweight from Equal Weight as she expects the company's credit quality to stay strong even in an economic slowdown.

While the analyst expects unemployment to rise from 3.5% to ~4%, she's not expecting DFS's credit losses to come close to what it experienced in 2008-2010 when unemployment reached 10%.

"As management delivers on loan growth of ~10% and dividend payout ratio of 18% over the next year, even as net charge-offs rise and reserve ratio builds, we expect DFS's multiple to expand given its relatively stronger credit quality and excess capital supportive of a reinitiation of the buyback," she wrote in a note to clients.

On Monday, Discover (DFS) increased its outlook for loan growth and net interest margin and said its share buyback program remains suspended while an internal investigation into its student loan service practices continues. The company's Q3 EPS trailed the Street consensus as it boosted its provision for credit losses.

Graseck lifted her price target for Discover (DFS) by 12% to $116 from $104, as she increased her 2023 EP estimate to $14.52 from $13.00. That compares with the average analyst estimate of $13.85.

The new price target applies a price/earnings multiple of 8x, up from its current 2023 P/E of 7x, a similar level to its P/E during the 2008 financial crisis.

The Overweight rating takes a more bullish view than the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.