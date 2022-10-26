Desktop Metal hires new finance chief

Oct. 26, 2022 8:41 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) has appointed Jason Cole as CFO, effective November 10, 2022.
  • Cole joins the company after 18 years at Analog Devices (ADI). Most recently, he served as Division CFO, Global Operations and Technology, a position he has held since January 2018.
  • His employment with the company commences on October 31, and he will assume the title CFO and Treasurer, effective November 10, 2022.
  • As previously announced, current CFO James Haley will subsequently transition into an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.

