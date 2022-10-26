FedNat decides to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq

Oct. 26, 2022 8:42 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Insurance holding company FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has decided to voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq.
  • The company intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about Nov. 7.
  • The delisting is expected to become effective 10 days following the filing.
  • The decision was based on several factors, such as the company's likely inability to regain compliance and the associated significant costs.
  • The company had been non-compliant with the stock exchange's certain listing rules.
  • FNHC shares were trading -32.57% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

