FedNat decides to voluntarily delist from Nasdaq
Oct. 26, 2022 8:42 AM ETFedNat Holding Company (FNHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Insurance holding company FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) has decided to voluntarily delist its shares from Nasdaq.
- The company intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about Nov. 7.
- The delisting is expected to become effective 10 days following the filing.
- The decision was based on several factors, such as the company's likely inability to regain compliance and the associated significant costs.
- The company had been non-compliant with the stock exchange's certain listing rules.
- FNHC shares were trading -32.57% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
