CEMATRIX announces $4.2M in new contracts and increase in new contracts in process
Oct. 26, 2022 8:44 AM ETCEMATRIX Corporation (CTXXF), CVX:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CEMATRIX (OTCQB:CTXXF) wholly owned operating subsidiaries, which include CEMATRIX (Canada), MixOnSite USA and Pacific International Grout Company have executed $4.2M in new contracts, and have been awarded $3.1M in other projects by way of letter of intent upon which contracts are being processed.
- Factoring in the $4.2M in contracts executed, converted contracts, the new net contracts in process of $3.1M and sales completed to date, the corporation’s backlog remains strong at $83.6M.
- $34.7M of backlog is now contracted and $48.9M is contracts in process.
- “The $4.2M in contracts executed since our last contract announcement and the net $3.1M increase in contracts in process are for geotechnical and tunnel infrastructure projects across North America,” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “Demand remains strong and is reflected in the robust backlog total. We had a good quarter from a sales perspective, and we expect sales for the balance of the year to remain strong, provided our cement supply remains steady”.
Comments