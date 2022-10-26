A bipartisan group of state attorneys' generals are calling for a special dividend being paid to Albertson holders (NYSE:ACI) in connection with the supermarket chain's planned sale to Kroger (NYSE:KR) be stopped.

"We are deeply concerned about the deal," Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine told CNBC in an interview. "We are specifically concerned about this deal because with the announced merger was a significant nearly $4 billion special dividend announcement, which could be valid or could amount to a massive improper giveaway to certain shareholders."

Racine said he's asking "nicely" in a letter to stop the payment of the special dividend, though all options are on the table. He said the option of potential legal block to a payment of the special dividend is something that's possible.

Albertsons (ACI) agreed to pay a special dividend of up to $4B, or $6.85/share, to its shareholders in accordance with the terms to be paid on Nov. 7 in connection with its planned $25 billion sale to Kroger (KR).

Albertsons (ACI) didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.

The plea from the state attorney generals comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) last week called for the Federal Trade Commission to block the transaction.

A U.S. Senate antitrust panel is also expected to hold a hearing on the Albertsons (ACI) mega supermarket deal.

A Senate hearing, Warren's comments and the state AG's letter come as analysts and investors have been skeptical of the mega supermarket deal since it was announced on Friday as it combines some of the largest grocery store chains in the country under a Biden administration that has been attempting to be more pro competitive and has challenged several transactions.

Last Wednesday Albertsons was upgraded at Morgan Stanley despite Kroger deal uncertainty.