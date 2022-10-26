Canopy Growth upgraded to hold at Canaccord Genuity on plans to create US holding company

Oct. 26, 2022

  • Canaccord Genuity has upgraded Canadian cannabis player Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to hold from sell after the company said it would create a US holding company.
  • That company, Canopy USA, will hold Canopy's (CGC) US cannabis investments, including Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), which it said it would acquire on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord raised its price target to C$4.25 from C$2.75 (~7% upside based on Tuesday's close on the Toronto Stock Exchange).
  • Analyst Matt Bottomley said, "We believe the ability to consolidate contributions from its US THC exposure under US GAAP Variable Interest Entity accounting would be a significant benefit to the company," adding that including those contributions could offset headwinds in the Canadian market.
  • Bottomley noted that Canopy USA could also provide a "streamlined key-turn vehicle for the company to more formally launch its US operations."
  • Canopy (CGC) also has a minority interest in TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), which has operations in both the US and Canada.
