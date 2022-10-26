Alaska Airlines places biggest Boeing 737 MAX aircraft order in history
Oct. 26, 2022
- Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) on Wednesday said that it has exercised an option to purchase additional 52 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX aircraft, taking the carrier's 737 MAX fleet from 94 to146.
- To what is marked as Alaska Airlines' biggest Boeing aircraft order in its 90-year history, will see the delivery of 42 737-10 and 10 737-9 jets between 2024 and 2027.
- The airline has also secured rights for 105 more planes through 2030.
- "This investment secures aircraft to optimize our growth through the next decade, which we know will be a formidable competitive advantage," said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. "This order positions Alaska's fleet as one of the most efficient, environmentally friendly, and profitable fleets in the industry."
- By the end of 2023, the airline expects to have an all-Boeing mainline fleet based on its improved fuel efficiency and flexibility to expand service across its route network
- These airplanes are built in Boeing's Renton factory near Alaska's headquarters in Washington state. "The flexibility built into the agreement allows us to match our deliveries with economic conditions while saving our place in the production line," the company said.
