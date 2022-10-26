5 stocks to watch for Wednesday: Alphabet, Microsoft, Kraft Heinz and more

Oct. 26, 2022 8:50 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT, TXN, NOW, KHCBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Google Cloud

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Poorly received results from Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) put pressure on stocks in premarket trading on Wednesday. A decline would break a three-day winning streak for Wall Street. Here are details about GOOGL and MSFT and other stocks to watch for Wednesday:

  • Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) dropped in premarket trading after it reported quarterly results that missed expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 6% from last year to reach about $69.1B, but that came in more than $1.5B short of projections. In discussing the disappointing results, the Google parent cited currency exchange and a pullback in advertising spending on places like its YouTube video-sharing service.
  • Microsoft (MSFT) also lost ground in the wake of its financial figures. The software giant exceeded estimates on earnings and revenue, as 20% growth for its cloud services products counteracted weaker results in personal computing. Overall, the firm's top line expanded 11% from last year to reach $50.1B. However, MSFT's net income dropped 14%. Amid concerns about near-term economic headwinds and currency exchange, the stock fell over 6% in premarket action.
  • Earnings news gave a lift to Kraft Heinz (KHC), with the stock rising 3% before the opening bell. The packaged food maker benefited from strong pricing power, turning in better-than-expected organic sales growth of nearly 12%.
  • Texas Instruments (TXN) beat projections with its Q3 results, including revenue that rose nearly 13% from last year. However, the company issued a lackluster forecast, predicting Q4 EPS of $1.83 to $2.11. Analysts were looking for a figure of $2.26. With the weak outlook, shares dropped more than 5% in premarket action.
  • ServiceNow (NOW) is scheduled to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. The company is expected to post 19% earnings growth on revenue that is predicted to climb by about 23%. In terms of totals, analysts are looking for an EPS figure of $1.85 on revenue of $1.85B.

Looking at the broader market, see why J.P. Morgan's high-profile analyst Marko Kolanovic says the recent drop in China-based stocks represents an opportunity to buy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.