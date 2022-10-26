Blue Foundry Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $14.61M beats by $0.49M

Oct. 26, 2022 8:50 AM ETBlue Foundry Bancorp (BLFY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Blue Foundry Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:BLFY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $14.61M (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.49M.
  • Gross loans grew by $68.1 million, or 4.8%, compared to the linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, led by commercial real estate products.
  • Loan originations totaled $171.6 million for the quarter, including originations of $130.1 million in multifamily loans, $28.6 million in construction loans, and $7.0 million in non-residential loans.
  • During the quarter, 667 thousand shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $11.67.

