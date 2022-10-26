Piper starts Roblox coverage at Overweight with ads a catalyst for 2023

Oct. 26, 2022

Piper initiated coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) with a top rating, citing a large opportunity in increasing users.

Analyst Thomas Champion has an Overweight on the stock and a price target of $54 per share.

The stock is down 1.2% in premarket trading amid an overall slump in the tech sector and a 9% rally in the previous session on strong recent data points.

"Roblox is a unique asset at the intersection of gaming, social, and the Metaverse," Champion wrote in a note. "We see a large global user opportunity and monetization upside versus peers. The advertising opportunity is a catalyst in '23. Valuation is at a premium but justified in our view."

"We see a relatively intuitive path to DAU's doubling in the next 5 years," Champion said. "Currently, DAU penetration is low (~4%) with an addressable population at ~1.4BN globally."

"The platform also looks under-monetized at ~$0.06 per user-hour versus peers Snap ($0.09) and YouTube ($0.12)," he added. "Finally, while user time spent is high today at ~2.5 hours / DAU / day, we still see opportunity for growth from usage categories like social and streaming video, which account for 5-6 hours/day for the average teen."

