SOBRsafe announces current cash on hand Exceeds $10 Million
Oct. 26, 2022 8:51 AM ETSOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) announced that its cash on hand as of October 25, 2022 has now exceeded $10M, through a combination of existing reserves, its recent $6M financing and over $3M in proceeds from warrants exercised.
- SOBRsafe's public float as of October 14, 2022 was ~7M shares.
- Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini. "This cash on hand empowers us to accelerate the building of our national sales team and gives us the opportunity to ‘pull forward' value-added features that drive increased margin and key differentiation in the detection market. Finally, we believe we have the cash to fully implement and execute on our business plan in 2023 and beyond."
Comments