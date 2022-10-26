Seagate Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.23, revenue of $2.04B misses by $70M, issues Q2 guidance below the consensus

Oct. 26, 2022 8:54 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Seagate Technology press release (NASDAQ:STX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 misses by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $2.04B (-34.6% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Cash flow from operations of $245 million and free cash flow of $112 million
  • Announced restructuring plan with expected annualized savings of approximately $110 million

  • Q2 2023 Guidance:

  • Revenue of $1.85 billion, plus or minus $150 million vs consensus of $2.13B

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.15, plus or minus $0.20 vs consensus of $0.80

  • Guidance regarding non-GAAP diluted EPS excludes known pre-tax charges related to amortization of acquired intangible assets of $0.01 per share, estimated share-based compensation expenses of $0.18 per share, and restructuring costs of $0.29 to $0.34 per share.

  • Shares -9.31% PM.

