Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) said it submitted the draft environmental impact statement for the Wheeler River project to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission.

The EIS submission outlines the company's assessment of the potential effects, including applicable mitigation measures, of the proposed in-situ recovery uranium mine and processing plant planned for Wheeler River.

"Our assessments indicate that the Project has fewer residual effects remaining after mitigation when compared to conventional open pit or underground uranium mining and milling operations," President and CEO David Cates said.

Wheeler River is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern part of the Athabasca Basin region in Saskatchewan.

Using the ISR process - which has never been used in a Canadian uranium mine - will keep Denison's (DNN) production costs very low on the Phoenix project, The Methodical Investor writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.