Virax to start trial of COVID-19 cytometry kit for immune risk profiling
Oct. 26, 2022
- Virax Biolabs (NASDAQ:VRAX) said it started its Virax Immune COVID-19 Analytical Performance Study which will take place through Q4 and finish in Q1 next year.
- The trial will evaluate the performance of Virax Immune COVID-19 Flow Cytometry Kit and will include specimens from 96 healthy people.
- The company noted that Virax Immune is a proprietary T-Cell In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) test technology being developed to provide an immunology profiling platform which evaluates an individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats.
- The first test being developed using the platform is for immunity related to COVID-19.
- Virax said that using the data from the IVD test, its mobile application would be set up to offer an algorithmic immunological profile for patients, which would provide information, such as if vaccination was successful in providing protection or additional vaccination boosters are required.
