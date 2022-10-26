RumbleOn gets used powersports inventory financing credit facility agreement
Oct. 26, 2022 9:07 AM ETRumbleON, Inc. (RMBL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) has entered into a $75M used powersports inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan.
- The inventory financing facility supports company’s strategy of providing customers a robust choice of powersports vehicles, and an unmatched buying experience both online and in retail locations.
- Narinder Sahai, RumbleOn’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “RumbleOn remains focused on providing the best customer experience in powersports and access to high-quality used inventory is paramount to our future growth. The option to finance used inventory provides us with the flexibility we need to fund our working capital needs, while executing on our mission to build the future of powersports. We believe that securing this inventory financing credit facility with J.P. Morgan, amid tightening credit markets, is further validation of the strength of our business model.”
Comments