Banco Santander says it will miss efficiency ratio target, stock falls

Banco Santander (SAN) ADRs have slid 3.7% in Wednesday U.S. premarket trading after the company said it expects to end the year close to its efficiency ratio target of 45%.

"We expect the macroeconomic environment to remain challenging as markets across Europe and North America adapt to levels of inflation not experienced in decades," said Executive Chair Ana Botin.

Q3 efficiency ratio was 45.6%, down from 46.0%. For the first nine months of the year, the efficiency rate was 45.5% compared with 45.6% in the same period a year earlier.

The bank said it's on track to reach its revenue, profitability and capital targets for the year.

Q3 net interest income of €10.1B increased from €9.55B in Q2 and from €8.46B in Q3 2021.

Net fee income slipped 0.8% Q/Q to €3.02B from €3.04B.

Net loan-loss provisions of €2.76B increased from €2.63B in the previous quarter and from €2.22B in the year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses of €6.16B rose from €5.90B in Q2 and from €5.40B in Q3 2021.

Underlying profit before tax of €3.85B rose 2.7% Q/Q.

Q3 EPS of €0.137 vs. €0.131 in Q2.

Underlying return on tangible equity was 13.38% up from 13.10% in the previous quarter.

The board approved an interim distribution against 2022 results that will be made in two parts: a cash dividend of €5.83 cents (pretax), which is expected to be paid Nov. 2, 2022, and a share repurchase program of up to €979M.

Earlier, Banco Santander (SAN) GAAP EPS of €0.137, total income of €13.5B.