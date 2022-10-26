United Energy gets secured financing of up to $5M
Oct. 26, 2022 9:16 AM ETUnited Energy Corp. (UNRG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- United Energy (OTCPK:UNRG) entered into a securities purchase agreement and convertible debt financing of up to $5M.
- This funding completes UNRG’s Stage 1 financing plan for the development of UNRG’s Cherokee Basin oil and gas assets and related projects.
- UNRG is a diversified oil and gas producer with a 50-year history in the energy, manufacturing, and mining industries.
- The secured financing of up to $5M is through a senior secured convertible note; if elected, the note is convertible into company's stock at a conversion price of $0.10/share.
