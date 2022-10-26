Precision Optics announces 1-for-3 reverse split
Oct. 26, 2022 9:20 AM ETPrecision Optics Corporation, Inc. (PEYE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Precision Optics (OTCQB:PEYE) announced Wednesday that it will execute a 1-for-3 reverse split of its common stock.
- That means every 3 outstanding shares of healthcare equipment firm will be exchanged for 1 share of common stock, with any fractional shares being paid out by the Company in cash. It will reduce the company's shares to about 5.64 million.
- The shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on October 27, 2022.
- "Provided that the closing stock price for 5 consecutive trading days after the reverse stock split is at least $3.00 and provided that the 30-day split-adjusted average daily volume is at least 2,000 shares, Precision Optics expects the listing of its shares on Nasdaq will occur in the first or second week of November 2022," the company said.
