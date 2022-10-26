Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) +2.2% pre-market Wednesday after reporting Q3 earnings and announcing a special dividend of C$0.035/share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of C$0.08/share.

Q3 net income rose sixfold from a year earlier to C$466.4M, or C$0.82/share, compared to C$77.5M, or C$0.24/share, while oil and gas sales jumped by a third to $1.1B from $826.7M in the prior-year quarter, boosted by higher realized oil and natural gas prices.

Crescent Point (CPG) said it generated C$233.7M of excess cash flow in Q3, driven by its high netback asset base, compared with C$201.5M for the year-earlier period.

Q3 production edged higher to 133,019 boe/day from 132,186 boe/day a year earlier.

For the full year, Crescent Point (CPG) narrowed its production guidance to 132K boe/day from its previous outlook of 130K-134K boe/day, while raising capital spending guidance to C$950M from C$875M-C$900M previously.

For FY 2023, the company sees average production of 134K-138J boe/day and capex of C$1.04B-C$1.14B.

"Our 2023 and five-year outlook are expected to generate significant excess cash flow and returns for shareholders, further building on our continued execution," President and CEO Craig Bryksa said.

Crescent Point Energy's (CPG) stock price return shows a 37% YTD gain and a 52% increase during the past year.