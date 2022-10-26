Evercore Q3 earnings breeze past consensus on stronger commissions, less expenses

Evercore (NYSE:EVR) stock advanced 5% in Wednesday premarket trading after its Q3 earnings easily topped the average Wall Street estimate, fueled by stronger commissions sales that partly offset declines in advisory and underwriting fees.

"Business conditions may be softer than they were last year at this time, but our performance is still solid. And, our medium and long term growth outlook, and our competitive position, remain strong," said Founder and Senior Chairman Roger C. Altman.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.20 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.37 but declined from $3.96 in the year-ago quarter.

Similarly, revenue of $576.9M beat the $477.48M consensus but dipped from $823.6B in Q3 2021.

Adjusted operating income was $136.6M compared with $261.8M a year earlier. Adjusted operating margin of $23.4% vs. 31.5% in Q3 of last year.

Within its Investment Banking segment, adjusted advisory fees came in at $488.68M, down from $708.9M at Sep. 30, 2021. Adjusted underwriting fees of $28.7M vs. $54.4M in Q3 2021, reflecting a decrease in the number of transactions it participated in due to the slump in overall market issuances. And adjusted commissions were $49.2M, up from $46.7M in Q3 2021.

For Investment Management, adjusted asset management and administration fees were $17.22M compared with $20.08M a year before, primarily driven by a 49% decrease in equity in earnings of affiliates.

Employee compensation and benefits (adjusted) costs fell to $355.8M from $486.5M in Q3 2021.

Overall, the company "has been a battleground stock, and while bears will argue these results are less impressive given how much expectations have rebased, with shares trading at 10x 3Q22 EPS (annualized), and only ~12x our 2023 “trough” earnings, we believe risk-reward is compelling," said Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak.

Earlier, Evercore CFO Celeste Mellet to depart.