Accuray gains on health insurance reimbursement for radiosurgery system in Japan
Oct. 26, 2022 9:32 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Healthcare equipment maker Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) added ~10% pre-market Wednesday after announcing that authorities in Japan approved reimbursement for the company's radiation system CyberKnife as a treatment for the chronic pain disorder, trigeminal neuralgia (TN).
- The decision by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare allows reimbursement for the use of the CyberKnife System when it is used for TN, a neurological condition that leads to pain in the face due to the impact on the 5th cranial nerve.
- "Trigeminal neuralgia has the potential to significantly disrupt patients' daily lives if left untreated or inadequately treated," president of Accuray (ARAY) Suzanne Winter remarked.
- "That's why the health insurance reimbursement approval for the CyberKnife System is so important," she added.
