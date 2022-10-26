Accuray gains on health insurance reimbursement for radiosurgery system in Japan

Oct. 26, 2022 9:32 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Man with a toothache. Pain in the human body

Staras/iStock via Getty Images

  • Healthcare equipment maker Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) added ~10% pre-market Wednesday after announcing that authorities in Japan approved reimbursement for the company's radiation system CyberKnife as a treatment for the chronic pain disorder, trigeminal neuralgia (TN).
  • The decision by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare allows reimbursement for the use of the CyberKnife System when it is used for TN, a neurological condition that leads to pain in the face due to the impact on the 5th cranial nerve.
  • "Trigeminal neuralgia has the potential to significantly disrupt patients' daily lives if left untreated or inadequately treated," president of Accuray (ARAY) Suzanne Winter remarked.
  • "That's why the health insurance reimbursement approval for the CyberKnife System is so important," she added.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Stephen Simpson details why Accuray (ARAY) has not yet become a $6.00 - $7.50 stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.