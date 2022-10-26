Acer Therapeutics to get US patent for celiprolol use in connective tissue disorder

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will issue a patent for claims related to certain methods of treating vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS) with celiprolol.

The company added that the patent application No. 16/930,208, exclusively licensed from Assistance Publique—Hôpitaux de Paris, is titled 'Method of Providing Celiprolol Therapy to a Patient' include the dosing regimen in Acer’s ongoing phase 3 trial.

The study called DiSCOVER is evaluating EDSIVO (celiprolol) to treat patients with COL3A1-positive vEDS.

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect the connective tissues. Vascular EDS is a rare and severe form of EDS and affects the blood vessels and internal organs, which can cause them to split open and lead to life-threatening bleeding, according to the U.K. NHS.

"These allowed method of use claims are based on the higher survival rate observed in vEDS patients when using a dose titration regimen to reach what we believe could be the preferred celiprolol dose as previously described in the ‘Long-Term Observational Study’ published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology," said Acer Chief Business Officer Jeff Davis.

Acer's patent is expected to be issued in Q4 this year and would expire in 2038.