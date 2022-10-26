Will Pinterest Q3 results meet expectations like last quarter?

Oct. 26, 2022 9:59 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment

Apple iPhone 8 Plus showing Pinterest application on mobile. It was held by woman hand in cafe shop.

Chayantorn

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.63M (+5.3% Y/Y).

During Q2, stock jumped a whopping 21% as topline results came in as expected, however, user data saw a decline across the board, as global monthly active users dipped 5% to $433M.

A look at MAU trend and more in company presentation.

Over the last 2 years, PINS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 23 downward.

Last week, the stock rallied 6% ahead of earnings anticipation.

October started with a pop as Goldman Sachs upgrades, citing 'more positive risk-reward skew'

More on company news 'Pinterest pares quick gain on report activist Elliott suggests potential company sale'

Quick note: 'Key social media ETF falls as Snap revenue disappoints and Twitter drama continues'

Among social peers, Snap plunged 28% on Q3 sales miss as more pain is expected.

Comparative price performance of the stock against its peers shows win with a 15% surge in price during the last six month.

SA Authors give the stock a Buy rating and write 'Pinterest: Vulnerable To The Downside'; 'Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Ignore The Noise From Snap'; 'Pinterest: Monetization Is The Name Of The Game'

Wall St. rating of Buy with a price target of $25.56.

Quant rating of Hold with highest rating to momentum and lowest to valuation.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.