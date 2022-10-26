Will Pinterest Q3 results meet expectations like last quarter?

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-78.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $666.63M (+5.3% Y/Y).

During Q2, stock jumped a whopping 21% as topline results came in as expected, however, user data saw a decline across the board, as global monthly active users dipped 5% to $433M.

A look at MAU trend and more in company presentation.

Over the last 2 years, PINS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 23 downward.

Last week, the stock rallied 6% ahead of earnings anticipation.

October started with a pop as Goldman Sachs upgrades, citing 'more positive risk-reward skew'

More on company news 'Pinterest pares quick gain on report activist Elliott suggests potential company sale'

Quick note: 'Key social media ETF falls as Snap revenue disappoints and Twitter drama continues'

Among social peers, Snap plunged 28% on Q3 sales miss as more pain is expected.

Comparative price performance of the stock against its peers shows win with a 15% surge in price during the last six month.

SA Authors give the stock a Buy rating and write 'Pinterest: Vulnerable To The Downside'; 'Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Ignore The Noise From Snap'; 'Pinterest: Monetization Is The Name Of The Game'

Wall St. rating of Buy with a price target of $25.56.

Quant rating of Hold with highest rating to momentum and lowest to valuation.