Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.25% on Wednesday, scaling back from the 75-bp hike it implemented in September. In addition, the central bank said it's continuing its policy of quantitative tightening.

It isn't signaling an end to rate increases, though. "Given elevated inflation and inflation expectations, as well as ongoing demand pressures in the economy, the Governing Council expects that the policy interest rate will need to rise further," it said in a statement.

Like many other central banks of advanced economies, the BoC continues its path of ratcheting up rates to tame inflation. By making borrowing more costly, consumers and businesses are expected to hold off on large purchases and lower demand, which should ease inflationary pressures.

The Bank of Canada is stepping down the rate increase as the effects of tighter monetary policy are working their way through the economy. Housing activity has retreated, spending by households and businesses are softening and a slowdown in international demand has started to weigh on exports, it said.

The Canadian dollar, which had risen against the U.S. dollar earlier on Wednesday, erased the gains as was little changed at US$0.735 at 10:36 AM ET. Likewise, the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC) is also little changed. iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund (NYSEARCA:EWC) was up 1.3%.

"Economic growth is expected to stall through the end of this year and the first half of next year as the effects of higher interest rates spread through the economy," the BoC said. The bank projects GDP growth at just under 1% next year, and 2% in 2024, slowing from 3.25% in 2022.

It expects inflation to fall to ~3% in late 2023 and return to 2% by the end of 2024. In September, Canada's consumer price index was 6.9%, easing from 7.0% in August.

The Bank of Canada's target for its overnight rate rose to 3.25%, the Bank Rate increased to 4% and the deposit rate rose to 3.25%.

Last month, the Bank of England increased its key rate by 50 basis points to 2.25%, while the Federal Reserve raised its rate by 75 bps for a third time in row.