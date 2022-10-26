MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares dipped 2% even as the semiconductor device company reported better-than-expected third quarter results.

Late Tuesday, the California-based firm reported record net revenue of $285.7M for the quarter, with adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share.

Connectivity revenue in the quarter was $83M, up 46% sequentially and 118% Y/Y, while infrastructure end market revenue of $36M was flat versus the prior quarter and up 22% Y/Y.

Results showed weakness in broadband communications segment, with revenue down 14% sequentially and 5% Y/Y to $120M. Looking at Q4, broadband revenue is expected to be down quarter-over-quarter, while connectivity revenue is expected to be up versus 3% driven by continued strength in Wi-Fi. Infrastructure revenue are also expected to be be slightly down compared with Q3, as substrate supply issues continue to persist.

Analysts had mixed response on the results, with Susquehanna saying that "the main message of the call was that broadband was weaker near term and will continue to moderate (a euphemism for a declining market?) in 2023."

"Gross margins disappointed slightly, and the core business appears to be slowing; however, we still expect MXL to fare better than most during this challenging earnings season, " Susquehanna added.

Overall, the company expects Q4 revenue to be ~$285M to $295M vs. consensus of $286.28M and adj. gross margin of approximately 59% to 62%.

Read the earnings call transcript here

Shares were down ~2% as of 10AM ET